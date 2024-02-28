VIDEO: 13-year-old U.S. soccer sensation McKenna Whitham scores last-minute winner for NJ/NY Gotham FC to send NWSL champions through to Women's Cup final - just one week after signing historic Nike deal NJ/NY Gotham FCNWSLUSAWomen's football

U.S. prodigy McKenna Whitham, 13, scored a last-gasp winner for NJ/NY Gotham FC against Deportivo Cali to send them through to the Women's Cup final.