Victor Osimhen sure Galatasaray 'can hurt' Liverpool at Anfield as star striker glows after first-leg victory in Champions League clash

Speaking after the final whistle while accompanied by his child during a post-match broadcast on TRT, the Nigerian international opened up about his deep connection with the club and why the evening felt so personal. "I have been very happy since I arrived in this jersey. This jersey is very special. I wanted to do my best for these fans. I lost my mother at a very young age. That's why it's very important to me," the striker explained as he reflected on the significance of the result.

The former Napoli man was an immediate a focal point for Okan Buruk's side following his arrival from Napoli, embracing the responsibility of leading the line in the world's most prestigious club competition. His performance against the Liverpool backline provided the platform for the narrow victory, ensuring Galatasaray take a lead to defend when they travel to Merseyside for the return leg.