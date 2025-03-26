'Very disappointed' - Alphonso Davies' agent critical of Canada boss Jesse Marsch, says Bayern Munich star was 'not 100 percent' for match in which he tore ACL
The fullback tore his ACL in the third-place game of the Nations League, and his agent says Davies was not fully fit for the match
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Alphonso Davies tears ACL vs. USMNT in Nations League
- Bayern star's agent releases critical statement
- Says Canada Soccer needs to manage players better