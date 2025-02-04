'Very angry guy' - Cristiano Ronaldo warned he's 'in danger of becoming bitter & twisted' as human lie detector claims 'anxious' Al-Nassr star 'doesn't really believe' he's better than Lionel Messi
Cristiano Ronaldo is a “very angry guy” and “doesn’t really believe” that he is better than Lionel Messi, claims a body language expert.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Portuguese has billed himself as the GOAT
- Locked in battle with eternal rival Messi
- Frustrated that career is coming to a close