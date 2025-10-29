(C)Getty images
VAR could undergo radical change to review second yellow cards despite opposition from FA
Major shake-up of VAR rules
IFAB will consider proposals aimed at both speeding up the game and improving communication between players and referees, according to The Times. One proposal involves extending the eight-second countdown currently applied to goalkeepers holding the ball to also include throw-ins and goal kicks, with the intention of reducing time wasting.
Additionally, it will be recommended that the existing policy of allowing only team captains to speak with referees about decisions be made a mandatory rule. The eight-second rule has been used twice so far this season, when Martin Dubravka delayed too long with the ball for Burnley against Tottenham and Caoimhin Kelleher for Brentford against Liverpool. Controversially, Brentford took a total of nine minutes 18 seconds to take just ten throw-ins during the game against Liverpool at the Gtech Community Stadium.
VAR decision expected early next year
A statement from IFAB said: "In relation to the video assistant referee (VAR) protocol, it was discussed that, among others, the video match officials (VMO) should have the possibility to intervene when an incorrect second yellow card has been given. A relevant proposal will be submitted to the Ifab’s Annual Business Meeting, which is due to meet on 20 January 2026 in London. Deliberations included whether the countdown principle could be applied to throw-ins and goal kicks and how to reduce the amount of time lost owing to stoppages caused by injuries and substitutions."
VAR-reaching powers have grown in recent years
Since its 2019 introduction, VAR has been a constant source of controversy. While intended to increase decision accuracy, VAR has frustrated fans, players, and managers alike with its inconsistencies and slow execution. Critics argue it has diminished the matchday experience by sapping the emotion from goal celebrations. Former Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou said, "This constant erosion of referees' authority... is diminishing the authority of the referee". And Anthony Gordon bemoaned VAR’s intervention in him not being awarded a penalty in 2023, he said: "I don't mind the referee getting it wrong on the pitch, but I don't understand the point of VAR. Either get rid of it or get better. It's that simple, there are too many mistakes." Despite complaints and admitted errors, like the infamous Luis Diaz offside incident at Tottenham in 2023, the Premier League maintains VAR has increased overall correct decision-making. However, a 2024 YouGov poll revealed nearly 90 per cent of matchgoing fans want changes or for it to be scrapped completely. Most opt for reform rather than abandonment, citing delays and communication issues as primary concerns.
No guarantees move will be given green light
There is no indication if the move to include yellow cards will definitely be taken up and there is resistance from those within the game in England. FA chief executive and IFAB board member, Mark Bullingham, told the BBC in July: "There are regular discussions in IFAB about what VAR should be, and how it should move forward. I think our position is that we’re in a good place now. Of course if someone brings an item forward for IFAB to consider, then as a group we’ll consider it. But as a group we don’t necessarily think that VAR needs to be extended at the moment. We think there’s enough interruptions to the game in the current model."
