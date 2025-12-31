USWNT transfer grades: Alyssa Thompson’s groundbreaking Chelsea move, Mia Fishel’s NWSL return and the moves shaping 2025

It’s been a year defined by bold, headline-grabbing moves in women’s soccer. At the top of that list was U.S. Women’s National Team winger Alyssa Thompson, whose record $1.3 million transfer to Chelsea FC Women signaled just how fast the global market is accelerating.
But the most transformative deals weren’t limited to Europe. Some of the biggest ripple effects were felt closer to home, inside the NWSL itself. In September, Jaedyn Shaw sent shockwaves through the league by moving from the North Carolina Courage to NJ/NY Gotham FC for a record $1.25 million intraleague fee.
Gotham’s first-ever seven-figure signing proved to be more than a statement of intent. Within weeks, it helped fuel one of the most dramatic turnarounds in league history, propelling the club from the bottom of the table to NWSL Championship winners.