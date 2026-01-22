USWNT star Trinity Rodman signs NWSL-record $3 million deal with Washington Spirit

Rodman, the daughter of NBA legend Dennis Rodman, has emerged as one of the NWSL’s most prominent players, scoring 21 goals in 97 appearances for the Spirit since making her professional debut in 2021. The forward was also part of the USWNT’s “Triple Espresso” frontline alongside Mallory Swanson and Sophia Wilson, helping the team win Olympic gold in 2024.

Rodman’s return represents a significant statement for the NWSL, which has recently seen several high-profile players depart for Europe, including Naomi Girma and Alyssa Thompson.

More to follow....