'I've fallen down, and I've gotten up' - USWNT icon Crystal Dunn reflects on paving the way for those after her

There are quite a few things different about Olympic gold medalist and World Cup champion Crystal Dunn's life right now.

One, she is rocking a bob, which isn't an easy haircut to pull off, but she's doing so effortlessly. She's also shown the world not only can she play just about every position on the soccer field, but also is a dignified flute player as she casually showcased her skills on a national broadcast during one of the U.S. Women's National Team games against Japan. And probably the biggest difference in her life right now, she's fully retired from professional soccer and is navigating this new life and version of herself.

Dunn announced her retirement from professional soccer at the end of January, bringing an end to a decorated career that spanned both the U.S. and Europe. Most recently, she had been playing overseas with Paris Saint-Germain, but made her name in the National Women’s Soccer League, where she won three NWSL championships and three Shields.

Selected first overall by the Washington Spirit in the 2014 NWSL College Draft, Dunn quickly established herself as one of the league’s top talents, winning MVP and the Golden Boot at just 23 - the youngest player ever to claim both honors.

For the national team, Dunn retired after making 160 appearances and scoring 25 goals for the USWNT. She was part of the team that won the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and, most recently, gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics. While her list of accomplishments is endless, her biggest impact, and biggest joy when you ask her, is the people she surrounded herself with and showed up alongside.

"I've always been someone to acknowledge that with this success that I've had, there's people along the way," Dunn told GOAL ahead of her recent partnership announcement with Haleon. "There are so many things that have helped lift me up to those moments. And that's why, you know, I truly believe in what Haleon is doing, which is spotlighting not just athletes, but everyone that really uplifts and is a part of the soccer community.

"Transitioning from being an athlete to now, you know, being a more present mom, but still living an active life...partnering with a brand that supports kind of all aspects of your life, I think, is really important."