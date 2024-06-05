USWNT ratings vs South Korea: Reborn Crystal Dunn and teen superstar Lily Yohannes lead Emma Hayes' new look side to second-straight win

The former Chelsea boss had her side playing some free-flowing soccer in her second pre-Paris Olympics warmup match

Crystal Dunn showed how good she is, while newcomer Lily Yohannes showed just how bright the future can be, as the USWNT rolled to a 3-0 win over South Korea in Emma Hayes' second fixture at the helm.

The new-look USWNT turned in a solid first half before blowing the game open in the second, and cruising to a win that probably could have been more one-sided.

Dunn opened the scoring for Hayes' side, completing a flowing attacking move with a tidy finish at the back post. Chances were otherwise limited in the first half, Hayes' side not short on effort, but managing just one shot on target in the opening period. South Korea, for their part, showed some attacking intent, and forced an impressive diving stop from Casey Murphy off a free-kick.

The USWNT doubled their lead midway through the second half. Trinity Rodman won possession in midfield before orchestrating a well-worked counter attack - which Sophia Smith tucked away from a tight angle.

Mal Swanson could have made it three soon after, but diverted her shot just wide of the post. Rodman came close, too, smashing one off the woodwork. Yohannes grabbed the inevitable third, converting from a set-piece to mark her debut with a goal. The future is bright.

GOAL rates the USWNT's players from Allianz Field...