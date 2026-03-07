Goal.com
Alyssa Thompson, USWNTGetty
Celia Balf

USWNT player ratings vs Colombia: Alyssa Thompson's off-the-crossbar banger sends USWNT to their eighth SheBelieves Cup title

The USWNT won their eighth SheBelieves Cup tournament, defeating Colombia 1-0 thanks to a late strike from young Chelsea forward, Alyssa Thompson.

HARRISON, N.J. - Chelsea forward Alyssa Thompson delivered the moment that sealed another trophy for the U.S. women’s national team. In the 81st minute, the 20-year-old fired home the winner that secured the USWNT’s eighth SheBelieves Cup title - and celebrated in the most Gen Z way possible.

Thompson lit up Sports Illustrated Stadium with the late strike, then followed it with a celebration only the kids of TikTok could fully decode: the now-viral “Zombieland cele.”

With the win, the USWNT claimed the SheBelieves Cup title after winning all three games of the tournament.

Any time the U.S. Women’s National Team and Colombia meet, it guarantees physicality, flashes of dazzling footwork, and plenty of personality. USWNT head coach Emma Hayes rolled out a lineup nearly identical to the group that beat Canada 1-0, with Lily Yohannes replacing Claire Hutton and Avery Patterson coming in for Gisele Thompson.

Colombia created chaos early, fueled by relentless attacking pressure from Linda Caicedo and Leicy Santos. The two teams have now met 14 times in the series’ history, with the USWNT dominating overall with a 12W-0L-2D record and outscoring Colombia 43-2.

The USWNT only needed a draw to secure the 2026 SheBelieves Cup title, and with just three shots attempted to Colombia’s eight by halftime, the game looked like it might head in that direction. Colombia battled the USWNT throughout the first 45 minutes, limiting their time on the ball and forcing the defensive line to stay more compact and conservative than it had been in the tournament’s opening two matches.

Phallon Tullis-Joyce was tested with just one shot on goal but was called upon repeatedly to command the box as Caicedo and Santos caused problems in the final third.

At halftime, Sam Coffey told the Turner broadcast it “wasn’t good enough.”

To start the second half, Hayes made only one change, bringing on Washington Spirit defender Tara Rudd for center back Naomi Girma. At the 60-minute mark, Hayes reshuffled more aggressively. Lindsey Heaps entered for her OL Lyonnes teammate Lily Yohannes, Emma Sears replaced Trinity Rodman, Jaedyn Shaw slotted into the No. 9 role for Ally Sentnor, and Olivia Moultrie came on for Rose Lavelle.

The USWNT gained momentum after the changes but still struggled to find the finishing touch. Then, in the 81st minute, Thompson provided it.

Receiving the ball from Jaedyn Shaw just outside the box, Thompson blasted a shot off the high near post that ricocheted in off the crossbar, giving the USWNT a 1-0 lead.

As the final minutes ticked away, the Americans controlled possession and limited Colombia’s chances. With another SheBelieves Cup title secured, the USWNT now turns its attention to a trio of matches against Japan in April.

GOAL rates the USWNT players from Sports Illustrated Stadium...

  • Avery PattersonGetty Images

    Goalkeeper & Defense

    Phallon Tullis-Joyce (6/10):

    Wasn't really tested at all. Still, she'll be happy to keep a clean sheet. 

    Naomi Girma (7/10):

    Managed to keep Linda Caicedo from getting a goal, so it was a job well done. Only played the first 45 minutes, but looked strong and did her part.

    Emily Sonnett (7/10):

    Sonnet earns an unprecedented eighth SheBelieves Cup title, and battled through it, holding down the backline. Sonnett made some crucial shutdown stops, frustrating Colombia's very crafty frontline.

    Avery Patterson (7/10):

    Patterson had a strong showing in her first appearance in this tournament. She won her one vs. one battles and even pushed the pace on the wing, creating options moving up the pitch.

    Emily Fox (6/10):

     Fox was locked in and kept the backline honest with her vision and possession. 

  • Rose LavelleGetty Images

    Midfield

    Lily Yohannes (5/10):

    Yohannes needed another gear to her on Saturday and couldn't push the pace when the game really needed it. Lindsey Heaps came in for her in the second half. 

    Rose Lavelle (7/10):

    Lavelle was on the cusp of a goal, an assist, and really everything, but her time was cut after 60 minutes. She was involved in every chance the USWNT had that was close to a goal, and after the first half, she started playing a bit higher, which put Colombia's backline more on their toes.

    Sam Coffey (6/10):

    Coffey grew into the game and was essential to the win, mainly thanks to her defensive work rate. Despite playing a little too low in the first half, she adjusted in the second and created better spaces moving up the field.

  • Ally SentnorGetty Images

    Attack

    Alyssa Thompson (6/10):

    Thompson couldn't catch a break in front of the goal, that was until the 80th minute when she received it back from Shaw and struck it off the crossbar and in for the game-winner. 

    Trinity Rodman 5/10):

    Trinity Rodman gave a solid 60 minutes, but still is clearly working her way back to top form. Her touch was off, and while her runs were strong, she was missing an extra pep in her step to change the game.

    Ally Sentnor (7/10):

    Ally Sentnor started in the No. 9 and, like Thompson, kept getting the ball in dangerous places; however just couldn't get the ball in the back of the net. She was shifty and creative, but needed to create more space around her and play with a touch more patience when holding the ball. 

  • Emma HayesGetty Images

    Subs & Manager

    Tara Rudd (7/10):

    It's not an easy task to sub in at center back, but Rudd made it look easy playing next to Sonnett. She kept Colombia off the board and even managed to play a few major over-the-top balls to the forward line to catch Colombia pressing high. 

    Jaedyn Shaw (7/10):

    Managed to come into the game and ease right into the No. 9 spot. Was sound on the ball and had the patience to find Thompson for the late goal. 

    Olivia Moultrie (6/10):

    Possessed the ball well, but didn't stand out in her contributions. 

    Emma Sears (6/10):

    Emma Sears offered a bit more finesse than Rodman did out there, but still didn't see the ball nearly enough to make anything happen.

    Lindsey Heaps (6/10):

    Kept the game under control, and her small movements and possession kept the USWNT flowing in the second half. 

    Jameese Joseph (6/10): 

    Jameese Joseph didn't have a ton of time to make anything happen, but that's almost better. She took care of the ball and had one look at goal that was a close second finish for the USWNT.

    Emma Hayes (8/10):

    Massive team win, and although the squad didn't score a lot of goals, the games were well played as the Americans were well-organized throughout the tournament. With each match, the group grew into the flow.

