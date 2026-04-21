Goal.com
Live
Alyssa Thompson, USWNTGetty
Celia Balf

USWNT stay No. 2 in latest FIFA Women's World Rankings

USA
England
Spain
Germany

There has been a shake-up among the leaders in the latest FIFA/Coca-Cola Women's World Ranking. England moved up one place, while Spain and the United States held on to the No. 1 and No. 2 spots. Germany, meanwhile, slipped to fourth, highlighting continued movement among the top teams in the world.

  • Kennedy Wesley, USWNTGetty

    USWNT hold steady at No. 2 in latest FIFA Women's World Rankings

    The U.S. Women's National Team remain at No. 2 in the latest FIFA Women's World Ranking, while England moved up to third following a recent victory over the unchanged No. 1 team, Spain.

    The last edition of the ranking was released in August, with the only changes being England moving up one spot to third, Germany dropping one place to fourth and Japan jumping three spots to fifth.

    The USWNT went 2-1 against The Nadeshiko most recent matches. Among the teams in the top 10, Japan were the biggest climbers.

    • Advertisement
  • Canada v Germany: Women's Football Quarterfinal - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 8Getty Images Sport

    Top of the standings remain close

    Elsewhere in the rankings, Canada and the Netherlands each rose one spot to claim places in the top 10.

    The point difference at the top of the table is just 28.44, with the USWNT trailing Spain with 2,054.65 points compared with Spain's 2,083.09.

  • England v Spain - FIFA Women's World Cup 2027 QualifierGetty Images Sport

    How the rankings are calculated

    Teams are ranked "according to a value that is a measure of their actual strength. A considerable amount can therefore be learned about the ranking value, or rating points, of a team," FIFA states on their website.

    The key criteria that go into the ranking are:

    Result of the match

    Home vs. away, or neutral ground

    Importance of the match

    Difference in WWR between the teams

    Other big moves from the recent ranking include Korea DPR dropping out of the top 10 to 11th, the Netherlands moving into the top 10, and the biggest move in the rankings belonging to American Samoa, which moved up 17 places. Suriname had the biggest drop, falling 14 places.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • England v Northern Ireland: Group D - FIFA Women's WorldCup 2023 QualifierGetty Images Sport

    What comes next?

    The next edition of the ranking will be published June 16, 2026.