The Women's Champions League winner suffered a serious injury in the summer of 2022 and was sidelined for almost two years

U.S. women's national team star Catarina Macario is one of the world's most exciting young players, playing a pivotal role for Lyon in the 2021-22 season as they won a record eighth Women's Champions League title.

However, just when she was in unstoppable form, the attacking midfielder suffered a devastating injury that ruled her out of the USWNT's CONCACAF Women's Championship triumph in the summer of 2022.

It's been a difficult journey back for Macario, who, despite signing for Chelsea this past summer, took 22 months to the pitch. GOAL has everything you need to know about her return to action.