While the U.S. women’s national team wrapped up January camp in Southern California, several of Emma Hayes’ most established players were making noise overseas, delivering standout performances for their club sides during the FIFA window.

Hayes named a 26-player roster made up entirely of NWSL players for friendlies against Paraguay and Chile, but across Europe, key USWNT regulars were competing in high-stakes matches. In England, midfielder Sam Coffey helped Manchester City cruise to a 5–1 win over Chelsea, facing off against U.S. teammates Cat Macario, Alyssa Thompson, and Naomi Girma.

Elsewhere in the Women’s Super League, Manchester United goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce earned a 3–1 victory over Liverpool, continuing a strong run as one of Hayes’ top options in goal. As it stands, Manchester City remains the top seed with 39 points, while Manchester United are second on 28 points. Outside back Emily Fox also added silverware, as Arsenal edged Corinthians 3–2 to win the first-ever Champions League Cup final.

So, how did those USWNT stars actually fare abroad over the weekend? GOAL takes a closer look...