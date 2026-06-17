'As usual' - England warned they have absolutely NO CHANCE of winning World Cup as Tomas Brolin reveals how far Three Lions will go

Finally, the conversation turned towards the prestigious Ballon d'Or and the emerging talents ready to claim it. Brolin feels that France international Michael Olise has a genuine opportunity to beat superstars like Kylian Mbappe and Spain's Lamine Yamal to the award if he makes a massive impact this summer.

"If anyone can win the Ballon d’Or this year it's between those two who are closest at hand. But then some others can pop up like in those teams who do very well too," he said.

"We saw Michael Olise score three goals in the last match before the World Cup. And there are many who play for Spain if Yamal doesn't show up and score his goals, and he has probably also had some problems with some injury like that. So there are many others who can step forward if they don't score the most goals or are prominent but if one of them wins, then it probably will be Yamal or Mbappe."