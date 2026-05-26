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Nick Birdsong

Social media reacts to Mauricio Pochettino's official USMNT World Cup squad: Sympathy for Diego Luna, amusement at midfield depth, questions for Gio Reyna

World Cup
USA
C. Pulisic
F. Balogun
H. Wright
R. Pepi
W. McKennie
T. Adams
T. Weah
A. Zendejas
M. Tillman
B. Aaronson
S. Berhalter
G. Reyna
C. Roldan
C. Richards
A. Robinson
S. Dest
A. Freeman
A. Trusty
T. Ream
M. McKenzie
M. Arfsten
J. Scally
M. Robinson
M. Freese
M. Turner
C. Brady
T. Tessmann
D. Luna
M. Pochettino
A. Morris
Y. Musah

USMNT fans exploded online after the leaked World Cup roster surfaced, with Diego Luna’s omission and Gio Reyna’s inclusion fueling intense debate ahead of Mauricio Pochettino’s official squad announcement.

Leaked days before, the official unveiling of the United States Men's National Team’s World Cup roster immediately sparked debate across social media, with supporters, former players, coaches, celebrities and media personalities all weighing in on manager Mauricio Pochettino’s selections.

Reactions intensified even more once the roster became official Tuesday afternoon, particularly around Diego Luna’s omission. The announcement of Gio Reyna’s inclusion was met by some boos from the fans gathered in New York City at the unveiling event. Several other decisions throughout the team were questioned as well.

As the U.S. prepare to open World Cup camp, GOAL rounds up the biggest reactions online and looks at what comes next for the Americans heading into the tournament.

  • FBL-WC-2026-US-SQUADAFP

    HERE'S WHAT THE FANS HAD TO SAY

    On a day meant to celebrate the USMNT’s 2026 World Cup squad, fans wasted no time weighing in with praise, criticism and plenty of questions about the 26-man group picked by Mauricio Pochettino.





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  • WHAT THE PUNDITS SAID

    Notable writers and media members also took to social media to express their opinions on the iteration of the USMNT that will put on the Red, White and Blue in the first World Cup held in the USA since 1994.

  • United States World Cup Roster RevealGetty Images Sport

    HOW CLUBS CELEBRATED THEIR PLAYERS

    Of course, many of the players' professional clubs, got in on the action, chiming in to congratulate them on being chosen represent their homelands in the sports largest competition.



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  • FBL-WC-2026-US-SQUADAFP

    WHAT'S NEXT?

    The USMNT will open their 2026 World Cup campaign with three crucial Group D matches across the United States, facing Paraguay on June 12 at 9 p.m. ET, Australia on June 19 at 3 p.m. ET and Turkey on June 25 at 10 p.m. ET.

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