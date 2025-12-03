Getty Images Sport
USMNT winger Cade Cowell reportedly set for year-long loan to New York Red Bulls from Chivas
- AFP
Cowell’s loan to New York
The Red Bulls moved quickly once the Liga MX club opened the door to negotiations to acquire Cowell on a year-long loan from Chivas. The deal, per ESPN, includes a priority purchase option should the MLS side choose to buy the 21-year-old winger in the future.
Although several MLS teams - including the San Jose Earthquakes, Cowell’s former club - expressed interest, the Red Bulls’ sporting plan proved the most convincing for both the player and the Guadalajara board.
The Red Bulls, who currently have an opening at their head coaching position, are reportedly leaning toward hiring their Red Bulls II coach and former USMNT star Michael Bradley.
- Getty Images Sport
Struggles for playing time
The California-born attacker endured a difficult 2025 with the Rebaño. He logged just 489 minutes in the second half of the year and was left out of Gabriel Milito’s squad for multiple league matches. Even in the playoffs, Cowell was used sparingly, coming off the bench in the second leg against Cruz Azul only because of Armando González’s injury. That appearance might be his last in Red and White.
- Getty Images Sport
Player’s preference and MLS interest
Cowell, who is expecting a child with his wife, has already begun preparing for life in New York and welcomed the opportunity to relaunch his career in MLS. For Chivas, he becomes the second confirmed outgoing player - following Mexico legend Javier Hernández, who will not be re-signed - as the club begins a significant roster overhaul after being knocked out in the Apertura 2025 quarterfinals.
Cowell has 11 caps with the U.S. national team.
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next?he team is now on break and will reconvene in a couple of weeks at Verde Valle to officially begin their Clausura 2026 preseason, where more roster changes are expected.
Advertisement