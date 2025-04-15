The USMNT Transfer Notebook tracks American player movements, with latest developments for those in the U.S. national team pool

It's looking like a summer of change for members of the U.S. men's national team. Even as Mauricio Pochettino readies his squad for the CONCACAF Gold Cup, some key players will be sorting their club situations.

One player needs that change most of all. If you've been following along, you know who.

It's no secret that Gio Reyna needs something to change, and reports increasingly indicate it will come this summer. He looks set to finally leave Borussia Dortmund, which could be the jumpstart he needs after several rough seasons. Reyna's next move is a mystery at the moment, but it is crucial for his career.

He's not the only American making club news. As opposed to Reyna, several key USMNT stars may actually be staying put this summer. Stability is key ahead of the World Cup and, for a player such as Weston McKennie, that stability will also be a reward for a job well done.

Regardless of whether players are staying or going, speculation is spinning ahead of what will certainly be an important summer.

GOAL tracks all of the American player movements in the USMNT Transfer Notebook, a recurring feature covering the latest developments for those in the U.S. national team pool.