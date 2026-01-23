Transfer Notebook, Jan. 23GOAL
USMNT Transfers: Trouble at Norwich for Josh Sargent as Patrick Agyemang’s Derby breakout sparks Premier League interest

The USMNT Transfer Notebook tracks American player movements, with the latest developments for those in the U.S. national team pool

Every transfer window produces a few main characters - players who dominate the headlines through either massive fees or club drama. This winter, for the U.S. men’s national team, that player is Josh Sargent, whose situation has involved both.

Rumors continue to swirl about Toronto FC's $18 million offer for the Norwich City star. What was briefly a fairly-standard transfer story quickly became personal, and that personal aspect has seemingly made Sargent's spot at the club untenable. The USMNT striker has quickly become the player to watch in this final week-and-a-half or so of the transfer window.

He's not the only one. There are rumors out there, even if they aren't quite as loud as recent years. 

GOAL tracks all of the American player movements in the USMNT Transfer Notebook, a recurring feature covering the latest developments for those in the U.S. national team pool.

  • Josh Sargent Norwich 2025-26Getty

    Sargent saga develops

    It was looking tense before. Now, it seems to be downright ugly.

    According to The Athletic, Josh Sargent's attempt to leave Norwich City for Toronto FC has gotten personal, with the USMNT striker left emotional due to comments made by club leadership. The comments reportedly centered around Sargent's family, only furthering that animosity between the two sides. It has been brewing ever since Sargent started making his push to leave the club, which has seen him demoted to the second team after the striker asked to sit out a match and exit the club.

    Overall, this isn't how anyone would have wanted this to play out. Sargent has been a great servant to Norwich City, emerging as one of the Championship's most dangerous strikers during his time with the club. Norwich's season has gone sour, leaving the club facing potential relegation to League One, and Sargent's desire to leave has only made things worse for a club that is clearly reeling.

    No one seems to be handling this well, and it remains to be seen where Sargent and Norwich end up here. All signs point to this relationship being broken, though, especially after the most recent talks between the two sides.

  • Derby County v Hull City - Sky Bet ChampionshipGetty Images Sport

    Agyemang drawing interest?

    Patrick Agyemang has only been with Derby County for a few months, but reports indicate that he's done enough to draw interest from teams higher up England's food chain. That interest, though, doesn't seem like it'll lead to anything tangible.

    According to reports out of England, both Leeds and Crystal Palace have shown interest in the American striker, who made the move from Charlotte to England just this past summer for an $8 million fee. DerbyshireLive says no official bids have been made, though, and Derby have no intention of selling him even if they are.

    Agyemang has really found his groove over the last month or so, scoring four goals since Dec. 15, including a winner against Preston North End last weekend. The 25-year-old was a key player for the USMNT throughout 2025, scoring five goals in 12 appearances after making his international debut in January.

  • Sheffield Wednesday v Coventry City - Sky Bet ChampionshipGetty Images Sport

    Horvath headed to MLS?

    The New York Red Bulls are seemingly in need of a goalkeeper following Carlos Coronel's departure. Their search has led them to a USMNT veteran.

    GOAL can confirm that the Red Bulls are nearing a deal to sign Ethan Horvath, who would join fellow signings Cade Cowell and Justin Che as additions with international experience for U.S. youth or senior teams. Horvath has 10 caps with the USMNT and was a member of the 2022 World Cup squad.

    The 30-year-old goalkeeper has never played in MLS, having begun his club career in Norway with Molde in 2013. Since then, he's represented Club Brugge, Nottingham Forest, Luton Town, Cardiff City, and, most recently, Sheffield Wednesday, playing the first half of the season on loan with the English club. 

    The move for Horvath would give the Red Bulls veteran experience in goal, one who has made a difference in big moments despite limited USMNT chances. Horvath famously starred for the U.S. off the bench in the 2021 CONCACAF Nations League final, coming off the bench to replace the injured Zack Steffen before saving an Andres Guardado penalty to earn Man of the Match honors.

  • ADRIAN GILL

    Barcelona product set for Atlanta

    A young American is set to return stateside after spending the last few years with Barcelona.

    According to various reports, 20-year-old American Adrian Gill is set to sign with Atlanta United, ending his time with Barcelona. Gill had previously joined the Spanish club's academy in 2018, signing his first professional deal in 2022. However, a 2023 ACL injury slowed his progress, leading to a loan to UE Cornella in Spain's fifth tier as he struggled to break through with Barca.

    The move is a low-risk, high-reward signing for Atlanta. Gill is set to take up a supplemental roster spot for the club, which means his salary won't count against the cap. Prior to his injury, the midfielder was a key part of the U.S. U17s before his ACL injury ruled him out of the 2023 U17 World Cup.

