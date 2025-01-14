Weston McKennie Juventus 2025Getty
Tom Hindle

USMNT star Weston McKennie grabs an assist as Juventus salvage respectable point against Serie A title contenders Atalanta

JuventusW. McKennieSerie AAtalanta vs JuventusAtalantaUSA

The American set up Juve's opening goal, but the Bianconeri were unable to hold onto their advantage in a 1-1 draw

  • Weston McKennie provided tidy assist for Pierre Kalulu
  • Atalanta equalized in the 78th minute
  • Juventus draw for the 13th time this season
