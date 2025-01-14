USMNT star Weston McKennie grabs an assist as Juventus salvage respectable point against Serie A title contenders Atalanta

The American set up Juve's opening goal, but the Bianconeri were unable to hold onto their advantage in a 1-1 draw

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Weston McKennie provided tidy assist for Pierre Kalulu

Atalanta equalized in the 78th minute

Juventus draw for the 13th time this season Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱