Ricardo Pepi PSV 2024-25Getty
Chris Burton

USMNT star Ricardo Pepi reacts to ‘crazy’ denial of historic hat-trick – with contentious call in huge PSV win preventing striker from claiming first match ball in Europe

R. PepiUSAPSV EindhovenPSV Eindhoven vs PEC ZwollePEC ZwolleEredivisie

USMNT ace Ricardo Pepi has reacted to the “crazy” call that denied him a first hat-trick in Europe, with the PSV striker forced to settle for a brace.

  • Frontman making the most of minutes
  • Thought he had a treble against Zwolle
  • Last hat-trick came for Dallas in MLS
