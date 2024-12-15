USMNT star Gio Reyna blasts wonder goal for Borussia Dortmund in first Bundesliga start of the season

GettyTom HindleUSMNT star Gio Reyna blasts wonder goal for Borussia Dortmund in first Bundesliga start of the seasonG. ReynaBorussia DortmundBundesligaBorussia Dortmund vs HoffenheimHoffenheimThe attacking midfielder found the back of the net with a driven strike to give Dortmund a 1-0 leadArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowGio Reyna scores on first Bundesliga start of the seasonGave Dortmund 1-0 lead over HoffenheimConceded extra time equalizer to slump to 1-1 draw Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱