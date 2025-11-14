USMNT star Christian Pulisic reveals ‘embarrassing’ initiation song at AC Milan & explains how Luka Modric avoided a similar fate with iPhone gifts

Pulisic is not the type to speak his mind on a regular basis, but begrudgingly accepted that he had to stand up and showcase his vocal talents when joining Milan. He still cringes when thinking about that episode and now wishes that he had taken the same approach as Ballon d’Or-winning colleague Modric by putting his hand into his pocket instead.

Discussing his adjustment to life with the Rossoneri, Pulisic told Paramount+: “I don’t make myself heard vocally; I’m more reserved, quiet in the group. It’s my personality in life; people can see it. But I’ve grown a bit in my career, and I’m not afraid to speak my mind.

“Did Modric give us iPhones as an initiation rite? Yes, I didn’t know this had come out. I don’t know if I should confirm it, but yes. You should sing in front of the team. But when you’re Luka Modric and you’ve won the Ballon d’Or, the Champions League, you can skip that process. And then you don’t say no to new iPhones. It’s a win-win situation.

“My initiation song? It’s embarrassing. I sang Miley Cyrus’s ‘Party in the USA’, I thought it was appropriate. I think I did something similar at Chelsea. It’s the worst moment in the world. I hate it; it makes me cringe. You see people so uncomfortable.”

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!