USMNT star Chris Richards could miss Conference League final after suffering ankle ligament injury weeks ahead of World Cup

For now, Richards’ availability comes down to how quickly the swelling subsides, with Glasner saying Palace are doing everything possible to give him a chance.

“Chris will miss the Arsenal game as well, and it’s now 50/50 for him and for us if he can play in the final in Leipzig," Glasner said. “He tore two ligaments in his ankle. I think it’s stable, but quite swollen, and we have to deal with the swelling. He has to get back on the pitch to be available, and it takes time.

“He is in from sunrise until sunset having treatments and everything we can do that reduces the swelling, and, of course, we have a great medical department, so we will give our best, and he will give his best – and then let’s see if we can get it done.”