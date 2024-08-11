USMNT star Brenden Aaronson can’t ‘press a button & be the hero’ at Leeds after boos, dramatic goal & big miss on Elland Road return

GettyChris BurtonUSMNT star Brenden Aaronson can’t ‘press a button & be the hero’ at Leeds after boos, dramatic goal & big miss on Elland Road returnBrenden AaronsonUSALeedsChampionshipBrenden Aaronson “cannot press a button and be the hero” at Leeds, with the USMNT star returning to English football in dramatic style.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowAmerican suffered relegation out of Premier LeagueSpent last season on loan in the BundesligaBack in West Yorkshire to aid Championship promotion bidArticle continues below