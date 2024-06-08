The Dortmund attacking midfielder failed to show his quality in a heavy-handed home loss

The USMNT's talismanic presence was nowhere to be found, and its defensive nous went missing, as the Copa America hosts were handily beaten by a clinical Colombia side.

An all-European based US side looked promising in stretches, but lacked the necessary quality in the final third - and was often lackadaisical at the back in a 4-1 defeat. Gio Reyna was notable in his absence, the Dortmund midfielder handed a start, but proving immensely ineffective.

Colombia took an early lead, Fluminense midfielder Jhon Arias seizing onto a kind rebound before smashing home at the near post. The USMNT almost responded immediately, but Folarin Balogun's angled shot was diverted off the line. The visitors added a second inside 20 minutes, Rafael Borre's acrobatic bicycle kick squirming past Matt Turner. It marked the first time since 1995 that the US conceded two in 20 minutes.

Berhalter's side worked their way back into the game after the break. Weah grabbed their first goal, a neat finish across the goalkeeper after a well-worked move. And there were half chances for them to grab a second. But a series of defensive mistakes saw Berhalter's men collapse on home soil in a one-sided loss.

GOAL rates the USMNT's players from FedExField...