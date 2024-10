USMNT prospect Cole Campbell makes senior debut for Borussia Dortmund in Bundesliga defeat to Augsburg

18-year-old USMNT prospect Cole Campbell made his professional debut Saturday as Dortmund fell to Augsburg.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Borussia Dortmund fall to Augsburg 2-1

USMNT prospect Cole Campbell makes senior debut

18-year-old looking to follow in footsteps of Pulisic, Reyna Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below