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USMNT midfielder Gio Reyna completes transfer to Strasbourg as World Cup veteran seeks out fresh start
What happened
Strasbourg confirmed the signing of Reyna on Tuesday, with reports saying the French side have paid a fee of around $4 million to signthe attacking midfielder. Reyna has signed a contract with the club through 2031, Strasbourg announced, as he begins a new chapter by leaving the Bundesliga.
The new chapter is a much-needed one, as Reyna looks to finally earn significant playing time after being limited by injuries and form at Borussia Dortmund, Nottingham Forest and Borussia Monchengladbach.
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One season at Gladbach
Reyna initially moved to Gladbach last summer in search of a fresh start, one that saw him unite with longtime friend and USMNT teammate Joe Scally. However, he played just 520 minutes across 19 games, four of which were starts. Limited by muscle problems, he provided just one goal and one assist in his lone season with the club.
“Gio is an excellent player who unfortunately only showed glimpses of his potential during his year at Borussia and was unable to consistently demonstrate his ability on the pitch due to a number of injuries,” says Borussia’s Head of Sports Rouven Schroder. “We have made it clear that we want and need to reshape the squad and reduce its size. We have therefore come to the joint conclusion that going our separate ways this summer is the right step for both sides. We wish him all the best and every success in this exciting challenge in France.”
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Reyna's World Cup
Despite his struggles with playing time in recent years, Reyna was a regular for the USMNT at the World Cup, featuring in each of the USMNT's five games this summer. His most notable appearance came against Paraguay in the opener, as he scored the USMNT's fourth and final goal to seal a 4-1 win to open the tournament.
In total, Reyna has earned 43 caps with the USMNT, scoring 10 goals. Three of his last four goals have come in official competitions.
What comes next?
Strasbourg's Ligue 1 season will begin on Aug. 21 against Marseille and the club is set to play friendlies against SV Eiversporg, Freiburg and Newcastle leading up to their first match of the campaign.
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