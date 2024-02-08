‘A million percent still hungry' - USMNT and Coventry City forward Haji Wright not giving up on playing integral role in Copa America and 2026 FIFA World Cup

Jacob Schneider
Haji Wright Coventry 2023Getty
USAHaji WrightCoventry CityChampionship

United States men's national team striker Haji Wright has revealed his ambitions to still play an integral role for his country going forward.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Wright reveals 2024 USMNT ambitions
  • Striker in conversation with Berhalter
  • Forward best-scoring U.S. player in Europe

Editors' Picks