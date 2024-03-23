USMNT Copa America 2024 squad: Who will Gregg Berhalter take to the tournament?

GOAL breaks down what the U.S. team could look like for this summer's tournament on home soil

The Copa America is heading back to the United States and, for the hosts, this summer's tournament will be a vital measuring stick as we reach the halfway point on the road to the 2026 World Cup.

The U.S. men's national team will be looking to build on the successes of the 2022 World Cup cycle, and on the road to 2026, this summer's Copa America will be their biggest test. For years, this group has been desperate to prove that they can hang with the world's elite; well, here's their chance. Teams like Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay are up there with the best in the world, and if the U.S. wants to be considered among them, an extended run in this tournament is the only way to prove it.

Back in 2016, the last time the tournament was hosted stateside, a U.S. team under Jurgen Klinsmann put forth a respectable showing. The U.S. made it all the way to the semifinals before being trounced by Lionel Messi's Argentina, eventually falling in a third-place game against Colombia, too.

A run to the semis will feel like the bare minimum for Gregg Berhalter and co. this summer. He has a talented young group at his disposal, perhaps more talented than any U.S. team we've ever seen. As such, Berhalter will need to make some tough choices this summer in terms of his roster selection as he looks to guide the U.S. through a big moment in this group's history.

So who will make the USMNT Copa America squad? GOAL takes a look...