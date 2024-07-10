GOAL looks at the candidates U.S. Soccer could consider to lead men's national team toward 2026

What's done is done. The Gregg Berhalter era is officially over. Now, U.S. Soccer must write a new chapter under a new manager as the U.S. men's national team marches towards the 2026 World Cup on home soil.

Many will be excited about the possibilities of that new era, but who knows what it will look like? Much will depend on this next coaching hire, especially with so much on the line in 2026.

Because of that, this job is an attractive one. Managing a sleeping giant like the U.S. in a home World Cup is a job many coaches will dream of. Ego and pride will drive plenty of candidates toward the role, and each will have their own ideas for what can be done to put this program on the proper trajectory. Depending on the candidate, the role could be a short run to a major tournament or a longer rebuild of a team - and program - that needs it.

Which candidates could the U.S. turn to and why could each be the right fit for the job? GOAL takes a look.