USMNT center back Chris Richards, Crystal Palace reportedly begin contract talks
Discussions are ongoing
Talks between Richards and Palace are reportedly gaining momentum as the American center back seems geared towards staying at the club, according to the BBC. There have been 'informal' discussions on both sides, and both are said to be 'comfortable' with the situation as Richards' current deal runs down.
A key man for the USMNT
The talks follow a strong run of form for Richards with the U.S. national team. Mauricio Pochettino has relied on the center-back throughout his 14 months in charge, making him a regular starter even amid frequent rotation. Richards missed the November camp as he continues to recover from a nagging injury.
Success for Palace
He has been similarly successful at Palace. Oliver Glanser's 3-4-3 system has gotten the best out of the former Bayern Munich man. But he has also chipped in elsewhere, playing as a defensive midfielder, or even on the right when needed. Richards' performance in the FA Cup final - when he marked Manchester City's Erling Haaland out of the game - was instrumental in Palace securing silverware.
A vital member of the Eagles
Palace's need to hold on to Richards has only become more crystallized of late. Captain Marc Guehi was all-but set to leave Palace on the final day of the transfer window, but the club refused to sanction his exit. And although Guehi has remained a regular at the back, he has made it clear that he will not pen a new deal to stay at the club beyond the 2025-26 season.
