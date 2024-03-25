From Tyler Adams' Nations League stunner to Christian Pulisic's 'Man in the Mirror': Ranking the USMNT's best goals against arch rivals Mexico

The Bournemouth midfielder netted a scoring effort on Sunday, but it's not the best-ever in the history of this rivalry

There's nothing better than scoring against your rival, and in international soccer, there might not be better rivals than the U.S. men's national team and Mexico. It's a feud loaded with history, one filled with ebbs and flows for either side.

Right now, the USMNT is in charge. Their 2-0 win over El Tri in the CONCACAF Nations League final on Sunday confirmed it. For the past few years, the U.S. has become the region's premier team, knocking Mexico off their perch.

Sunday's game was one headlined by one of the best goals this longtime rivalry has seen. Tyler Adams' long-range missile just before halftime was stunning, and almost immediately, social media began debating its place in this rivalry's great history. Was it the best goal ever between these two teams? If not, what could it be?

Adams has earned his spot on this list, although not the top spot. Following the midfielder's stunner, GOAL has you covered with our top five USMNT goals against Mexico: