USMNT defender Antonee Robinson sheds light on potential transfer away from Fulham after being named Cottagers' Player of the Season

GettyJacob SchneiderUSMNT defender Antonee Robinson sheds light on potential transfer away from Fulham after being named Cottagers' Player of the SeasonAntonee RobinsonUSAFulhamPremier LeagueAfter being named Fulham's Player of the Season, Antonee Robinson has shed light on a potential transfer away from the club.Fulham finish Premier League season in 13thRobinson named Player of the Season for CottagersDefender sheds light on potential transfer away