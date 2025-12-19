USMNT and Bournemouth star Tyler Adams set to miss several months after suffering MCL tear against Manchester United

The injury came in Bournemouth's 4-4 draw with Manchester United, with Adams playing just a few minutes to start that game before being forced out. Just five minutes into the game, Adams stretched to block a shot from forward Matheus Cunha before going down and requiring attention from medical staff. Attempts to walk and jog were futile, and Adams was removed from the match in place of Alex Scott.

Iraola said after the match that further tests were required, but that it was believed Adams had suffered an MCL injury. That was confirmed on Friday as Iraola gave a more complete timeline.