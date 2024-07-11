The federation fired Gregg Behalter, and after hiring Emma Hayes as USWNT coach, now faces another search with World Cup 2 years away

The U.S. men's and women's national team have rarely been compared on the same plane. For much of its history, the USWNT has competed for the biggest trophies the game has to offer. The USMNT, meanwhile, has - at best - aspired to reach that level.

One program has always been elite... the other has always dreamed of earning that status.

Even so, within the space of one year, U.S. Soccer has faced critical and similar decisions with both. Just one year after firing head coach Vlatko Andonovski as USWNT boss, the federation has now unexpectedly dismissed USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter after the team's stunning Copa America failure. That decision comes just one year after bringing Berhalter back and, more critically, just two years in advance of the 2026 World Cup to be played in the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

Within the span of just a few months, U.S. Soccer made a pair of seismic, program-defining decisions. The first is already in place. Bolstered by a decorated European coaching resume, Emma Hayes is the coach tasked with rebuilding the USWNT, and to do so on the fly given the incredibly short lead up to the 2024 Paris Olympics. As for Berhalter's replacement, whomever that may be ... well, the focus will be obvious: a home soil World Cup.

Both programs are at a crossroads, as is American soccer as a whole. The pressure is firmly on U.S. Soccer to ensure these two coaching hires - one done, one to come - deliver against expectations and set the course for the flagship U.S. soccer programs for years to come. There is zero margin for error.