US Soccer generates $263.7 million in 2025 revenue, highest in eight years amid anticipation for 2026 World Cup

Another indicator of excitement toward the 2026 World Cup is the sponsorship element, as the USSF saw a 19-percent increase to $121.1 million.

The federation secured deals with The Home Depot, Bank of America, Henkel, Jim Beam and Haleon during its fiscal year.

However, it is worth noting USSF actually saw a decrease in its net profit, going down from $9.1 million in 2024 to $8.3 million this year.