United States shatter World Cup records with an astonishing 17-0 victory over Samoa
Record-breaking start for the United States
The United States began their World Cup campaign in spectacular fashion on Monday, registering a record-setting 17-0 win over Samoa. This result surpassed the previous record for the largest margin at an 11-a-side World Cup, which was a 16-0 win by Morocco against New Caledonia in the boys' under-17 tournament.
Ten different players found the back of the net for the United States. They completely dominated the game from start to finish, recording 58 shots and holding a 9-0 lead by half-time.
DiMaria matches Haaland with six goals
DiMaria, who is committed to play at North Carolina, opened her account in the 63rd minute and remarkably went on to finish with six goals. She is the first player to net six goals in a single match at a FIFA Finals since Erling Haaland scored nine at the Under-20 Men's World Cup. "That means everything; he’s an inspiration," DiMaria said. "To be the next player behind that is just such an honor. I’m super blessed to have all those girls finding me in the right places."
Crinion praises the history-making squad
Samoa goalkeeper Susahna Peacock made 13 saves during the match, while Carolina Reyna and Loradana Paletta each scored twice for the United States. FIFA recently expanded the tournament field from 16 to 24 teams, aiming to prioritise youth development globally. This change has led to more debutant nations and lopsided scorelines.
Despite the enormous margin of victory, head coach Ciara Crinion expressed immense satisfaction. "I wasn’t aware [we were breaking a record], but I’m super proud of this group and it’s nice that they have something like that behind their name," Crinion stated.
Preparing for the next group stage challenge
The United States will look to build upon this historic momentum when they play their next group-stage game on Thursday against Kenya. Kenya lost their opener 3-0 to China, meaning both sides will be desperate for a positive result as the tournament progresses in Morocco.
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