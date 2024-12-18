Unify League 'could launch by 2026' as European Super League successor seeks 'endorsement' from UEFA

Getty Images SportScott WilsonUnify League 'could launch by 2026' as European Super League successor seeks 'endorsement' from UEFAChampions LeaguePremier LeagueLaLigaBundesligaManchester UnitedManchester CityLiverpoolArsenalReal MadridBarcelonaBayern MunichJuventusAC MilanParis Saint-GermainSerie ALigue 1A22 Sports has approached UEFA seeking official endorsement for their rebranded European Super League, now called the Unify League.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowFans protested original European Super LeagueReal Madrid & Barcelona back new proposal96 clubs would feature in revised Unify LeagueFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱