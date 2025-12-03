Getty Images Sport
'Unbelievable honor' - FIFA reveal star-studded lineup for 2026 World Cup draw as Tom Brady, Shaq, Wayne Gretzky and Aaron Judge join Rio Ferdinand
- Getty Images Sport
'An unbelievable honor'
Former England captain Rio Ferdinand will headline the on-stage proceedings, conducting the draw alongside award-winning broadcaster Samantha Johnson. The duo will guide the expanded 48-team format through its official reveal, marking a historic moment for the first World Cup jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Ferdinand called the opportunity “an unbelievable honor,” saying that while his greatest memories came from performing on the pitch, taking on this role for the world’s biggest sporting showpiece is “a special responsibility.”
“To conduct this historic draw is an unbelievable honor,” Ferdinand said in the press release. “As a player, I lived for these global stages - now I’m humbled to play a different, special role together with an incredible line-up to reveal the 12 groups of four teams that the whole world is waiting for.”
- Getty Images Sport
Cross-sport legends join as draw assistants
In an unprecedented multi-sport crossover, FIFA has assembled a lineup of sporting icons to assist with the draw, including seven-time Super Bowl champion Brady, NHL all-time leading scorer Gretzky, NBA Hall of Famer O’Neal, and New York Yankees slugger Judge. Manning will serve as the official red-carpet host for pre-draw programming, adding even more star power to the buildup.
Gretzky emphasized the unifying power of the World Cup as it arrives in North America.
“Soccer has a unique power to unite people from all over the world and create a positive impact, and I cannot wait to see this happening in North America next year and beyond, when we host the biggest-ever FIFA World Cup,” Gretzky said in the release. “I’m thrilled to be part of the draw that will decide the fate of the participating teams - and stir emotions across the world. This will be an unforgettable moment for me personally.”
- Getty Images Entertainment
Hart and Klum also involved
The event will be co-hosted by supermodel and Emmy-winning television personality Heidi Klum, comedian and actor Kevin Hart, and actor-producer Danny Ramirez, who will bring warmth and Hollywood flair to the ceremony. Fans will be treated to live performances by classical maestro Andrea Bocelli, global superstar Robbie Williams, and American singer Nicole Scherzinger. After the draw concludes, the iconic Village People will perform their global anthem, Y.M.C.A., adding a celebratory close to the show.
- AFP
All eyes on draw...
The Dec. 5 ceremony marks the final major milestone before the World Cup kicks off in 2026. With a record 48 nations participating and North America hosting the biggest edition in history, FIFA aims to deliver a draw befitting the scale of the event - one that blends football tradition with global entertainment culture.
Advertisement