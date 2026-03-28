UEFA slammed for 'pointless' game between Northern Ireland and Wales after crashing out of World Cup play-offs

The decision to proceed with a friendly fixture between two sides recently eliminated from major tournament contention has drawn the ire of Chris Brunt. Following Northern Ireland's 2-0 defeat to Italy in Bergamo and Wales' heartbreaking penalty shootout loss to Bosnia-Herzegovina, the two home nations are slated to meet in a match that many believe should have been cancelled to protect player welfare.

Speaking on BBC Sportsound, the former West Brom midfielder did not hold back in his assessment of the governing body's scheduling. Brunt said: "For the supporters, it's a complete dead rubber. It is one of the most ridiculous things I've ever heard - it's pointless. The schedule of games coming up in England - boys play Friday and Monday [when they go back to their clubs] so it's ridiculous. If you look at the previous qualifying games, they're scheduled Thursday, Sunday and Friday, Monday or Saturday, Tuesday, so why come to this stage of the season go Thursday, Tuesday?"