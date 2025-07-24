UEFA confirm French referee Stephanie Frappart will officiate Euro 2025 final between England and Spain
UEFA have confirmed France’s Stephanie Frappart as the referee for the highly anticipated UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 final. At 41, she brings over a decade of international experience to the game, having been listed as a FIFA official since 2011. The French referee has now overseen 111 UEFA fixtures, a remarkable figure that underlines her reputation.
- England to face Spain in Euro 2025 final
- Lionesses eyeing revenge of 2023 World Cup
- Frappart to take charge of proceedings