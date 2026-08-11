UEFA launches 'Clearline' platform to explain VAR decisions and criteria to supporters

UEFA has launched a pioneering digital initiative designed to bring unprecedented transparency to video assistant refereeing across European football. The governing body has created an open-access online platform called 'Clearline' to explain precisely how and when VAR technology should be deployed during matches.

The groundbreaking tool is completely open to all football stakeholders, including supporters, clubs, players, and journalists. Upon entering the platform, users are presented with clear answers on when VAR should intervene, detailing specific scenarios such as penalty decisions, direct red cards, attacking build-up plays, factual offside calls from the VOR, and cases of mistaken identity.