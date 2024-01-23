Another missed opportunity! Udinese ordered to play one game behind doors after racist abuse of Mike Maignan as Italian football authorities ignore AC Milan goalkeeper's call for 'very strong sanctions'

Harry Sherlock
Maignan Milan Udinese
UdineseSerie AMike MaignanAC Milan

Udinese have been ordered to play one game behind closed doors after racist abuse was directed at AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

  • Udinese fans abused Milan goalkeeper
  • Game was subsequently paused
  • Maignan's call for strong sanctions ignored

