Another missed opportunity! Udinese ordered to play one game behind doors after racist abuse of Mike Maignan as Italian football authorities ignore AC Milan goalkeeper's call for 'very strong sanctions'Harry SherlockGettyUdineseSerie AMike MaignanAC MilanUdinese have been ordered to play one game behind closed doors after racist abuse was directed at AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan.Udinese fans abused Milan goalkeeperGame was subsequently pausedMaignan's call for strong sanctions ignored