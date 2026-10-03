UAFA backs FIFA president Gianni Infantino as Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal chairs key board meeting in Jeddah

The Union of Arab Football Associations (UAFA) held its 81st board meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where officials formally endorsed FIFA's ongoing collaborative measures. The governing body welcomed recent steps taken by world football’s leadership to strengthen cooperation alongside national, regional, and continental associations.

During the summit, the board specifically reaffirmed its support for FIFA president Infantino. Officials commended his decade-long tenure, noting his success in expanding the sport's global footprint, uniting the international football community, and serving the interests of players and supporters worldwide.



