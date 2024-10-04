Cole Campbell Borussia DortmundGetty Images
Jacob Schneider

U.S. international Cole Campbell called up to Borussia Dortmund senior team amid injury crisis

USABorussia DortmundBundesligaUnion BerlinUnion Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund

Campbell, the 18-year-old American phenom, has been called up to the Borussia Dortmund senior team for match vs Union Berlin

  • USYNT sensation Campbell called up to BVB senior team
  • Bundesliga side in injury crisis
  • Big opportunity for young American
