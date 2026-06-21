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TV presenter apologises after criticising Jeremy Doku for leaving Belgium squad to to see birth of first child
A media appearance that didn't go down well
The controversy began on Friday during a debate on the L'Equipe de Choc. Doku, currently playing for Belgium in the 2026 World Cup, revealed that he might leave his team-mates in July for the birth of his first child. This choice was met with incomprehension by Pierron, who emphasized the unique nature of such an international competition.
"You have to realize that it's truly a privilege to participate in a World Cup, it's an incredible joy. There are hundreds of footballers who would kill to be in your place; it might never happen again in your life. It's truly a special moment, a childhood dream come true," she said on air before adding: "And you're going to leave all that to be present for the birth of your child, which is a disgusting moment, excuse my language, where the father is useless, he's just an extra."
- AFP
Pierron issues public apology
The reaction on social media was swift and fierce, with many users condemning Pierron for her views on fatherhood and the importance of family milestones. Faced with the widespread outrage on social media and criticism from her colleagues, Pierron chose to address the situation on her personal account, X, to calm things down. She emphasized that her comments reflected only her personal opinion and not that of her employer or the production team.
"I was expressing a personal opinion within the context of a debate. These remarks are solely my own and in no way reflect a collective position. I understand that they may have shocked, offended, or hurt some of you, and I am sorry," she wrote before concluding: "My intention was never to minimize the place or role of fathers with their partners and children."
Doku stands by his family priorities
The Manchester City winger had been very clear about his intentions from the beginning of the week. For him, family comes first, even though he remains aware of his professional responsibilities to the Red Devils. "It will depend on when it happens, but it's my first child, so I really want to be there," he told the press.
The 24-year-old player continued, explaining his position: "If you ask me what I want, my answer is that nobody wants to miss the birth of their first child. But I also know that football involves many other considerations. I know the federation supports its players and understands their situations. We'll see what we can do."
- AFP
Fitness concerns mount for Belgium
The debate surrounding Doku's family leave comes at a difficult time for Belgium, as the winger is also facing physical struggles on the pitch. Beyond the personal dilemmas, the City star has been dealing with health issues that have disrupted his rhythm in the tournament following an opening 1-1 draw against Egypt. The Red Devils are currently fighting for survival in a tightly contested Group D. Recent reports have confirmed a recurring respiratory infection has already ruled the winger out of the critical clash against Iran.