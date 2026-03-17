Tuttosport - Juventus-Spalletti: a short-term contract to win straight away, the manager’s demands

Juventus and Luciano Spalletti are edging ever closer to continuing their partnership. According to reports in Tuttosport, the Tuscan manager is set to sign a new contract running until 2027, with an option for a further season. It is a carefully considered decision: no long-term commitments, but a clear desire to make an immediate impact on the Bianconeri’s project.

Spalletti, in fact, is said to have already laid down his conditions: a central role in technical decisions and a say in transfer moves. It is no coincidence that the management is preparing to step up its pursuit of free transfers to strengthen the squad ahead of next season.