By staying in the NWSL, USWNT's Trinity Rodman became the world’s highest-paid women’s soccer star - was it the right move?

On Thursday night at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, U.S. Women’s National Team star Trinity Rodman put pen to paper on a deal that will go down as one of the most significant contracts in women’s sports. Rodman signed a new agreement with the Washington Spirit that is notable not only for its price tag - though the numbers are historic - but for what it represents: progress, friction, and a clear investment in the future of the women’s game.
The three-year deal will see Rodman earn upwards of $2 million annually, plus bonuses, according to ESPN. In doing so, she becomes the highest-paid player in National Women’s Soccer League history and the highest-paid female soccer player in the world.
That outcome was not straightforward. An earlier four-year agreement between Rodman and the Spirit was initially vetoed by the league after annual figures exceeded $1 million, forcing both sides back to the negotiating table. With that context - and with a deal this consequential - there is plenty to unpack. In the spirit of the Spirit and a contract that signals a shifting landscape, GOAL breaks down the pros and cons of Rodman’s latest groundbreaking move.