'They tried to paint me as an ogre' - Ex-Spain assistant coach reveals confusion after Luis Enrique sacked him

Speaking in an interview on the program 'El Camino de Mario' with former Spain international Mario Suarez, Moreno detailed the moment his professional partnership with Luis Enrique ended.

"I went to his house after the unfortunate death of his daughter and told him that what I had done publicly, I was going to fulfill," Moreno explained, as quoted by Marca. "He told me that he no longer counted on me, that he would never coach with me again.

"They tried to paint me as an ogre, as someone who wanted to stay at all costs. Things were published that were very ugly, saying that I had not gone to see him at that time, when really what we did was respect everything he told us. On a personal level, it was very hard."