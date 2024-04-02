Trent Alexander-Arnold reveals he 'should have been sent off' on Liverpool debut as Reds superstar reflects on biggest football influences

Getty ImagesJames HunsleyTrent Alexander-Arnold reveals he 'should have been sent off' on Liverpool debut as Reds superstar reflects on biggest football influencesTrent Alexander-ArnoldLiverpoolPremier LeagueLiverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold admits he "should have been sent off" on his debut against Tottenham back in 2016.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowAlexander-Arnold made debut against Spurs in 2016Liverpool star admits he "should have been sent off"Discusses football influences who "moulded" career